Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer Sells 3,102 Shares

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $88,189.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $116,619.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TSBK traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $28.01. 285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.35. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.34.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSBK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 295.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 390.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

