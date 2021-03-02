Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.35. Tivity Health reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 341.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,848. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tivity Health has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $25.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 2,680.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 713,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after buying an additional 687,615 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,878,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,282,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

