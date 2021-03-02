Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist increased their price objective on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Tivity Health from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tivity Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $23.51 on Friday. Tivity Health has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth $784,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 79,282 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after acquiring an additional 330,712 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Tivity Health by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

