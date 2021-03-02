Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Announces — Dividend of $3.00

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) declared a — dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average of $31.21. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43 and a beta of -0.02. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $58.98.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

