TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TORM opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.79. TOR Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39.

TOR Minerals International Company Profile

TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.

