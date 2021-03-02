Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISBC. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISBC. TheStreet raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Investors Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

ISBC opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.