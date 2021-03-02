Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 361.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.00 million, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SVM shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.