Toronto Dominion Bank Has $150,000 Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,556 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,971,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1,707.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,604,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,609 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 107.4% in the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,875 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 63.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,573,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,628,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,148 shares in the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLCO stock opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MLCO shares. CLSA upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

