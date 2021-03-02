Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

IHG stock opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average of $60.43.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

