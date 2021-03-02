Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,401 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 26,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,291 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXK. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $924.79 million, a P/E ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.