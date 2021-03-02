Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 46,400 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 123,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 42,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

AIV stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIV. Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

In other news, Director Michael A. Stein sold 47,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $222,601.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,601.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.