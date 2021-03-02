Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) & Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Critical Comparison

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) and Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Howard Bancorp and Touchstone Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Bancorp -15.10% 5.35% 0.65% Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Howard Bancorp and Touchstone Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Touchstone Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Howard Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Touchstone Bankshares has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.1% of Howard Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Howard Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Howard Bancorp and Touchstone Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Bancorp $112.47 million 2.39 $16.88 million $1.01 14.20 Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A $3.29 million N/A N/A

Howard Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Touchstone Bankshares.

Summary

Howard Bancorp beats Touchstone Bankshares on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans, as well as equipment lease services; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investment properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wire transfer services; automated teller machines and check cards; and safe deposit boxes, as well as credit cards through a third party processor. Further, it provides Internet banking, merchant card, overnight sweep, and remote deposit capture services; and online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated through a network of 16 full service branches, as well as eight mortgage and commercial lending offices located in Maryland. Howard Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Touchstone Bankshares Company Profile

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts, youth checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides personal lending solutions comprising mortgages and construction loans, variable rate home equity lines of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, personal loans, and personal lines of credit; and business loans and business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, card, treasury, and financial planning services. It has 11 branches in Southern and Central Virginia; and 2 branches and a loan center in Northern North Carolina. The company was founded in 1906 and is based in Prince George, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.