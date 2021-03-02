Towerpoint Wealth LLC Invests $500,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,762 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock valued at $235,913,483. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS stock opened at $194.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $353.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.63, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

