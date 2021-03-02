Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) PT Raised to C$25.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of TCL.B stock opened at C$22.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51. Transcontinental has a 1 year low of C$9.49 and a 1 year high of C$23.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 14.57.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

