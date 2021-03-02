Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.94 EPS

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.94), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.17. 13,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,632. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Several research firms have issued reports on TVTX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $69,557.46. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. Insiders have sold a total of 13,519 shares of company stock valued at $388,584 over the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

