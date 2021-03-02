Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.94 EPS

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%.

TVTX stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,632. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. Also, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $52,413.83. Insiders have sold a total of 13,519 shares of company stock worth $388,584 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TVTX. Evercore ISI started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.