Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,360 ($17.77) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) target price on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,397.67 ($18.26).

TPK traded down GBX 48.50 ($0.63) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,429.50 ($18.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,649. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,428.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,279.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.60 billion and a PE ratio of -1,191.25. Travis Perkins plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,518.31 ($19.84).

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 238 shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, with a total value of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Also, insider John Rogers bought 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,377 ($17.99) per share, for a total transaction of £839.97 ($1,097.43). Insiders acquired a total of 326 shares of company stock valued at $471,107 over the last three months.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

