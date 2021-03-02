Trellus Management Company LLC Acquires Shares of 47,000 Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. Trellus Management Company LLC owned about 0.08% of Criteo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 89.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 38.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 22.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 136.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Criteo alerts:

CRTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Criteo from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.72.

Shares of CRTO stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.74. 44,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,783. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $37.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Criteo Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.