Trellus Management Company LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Trellus Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLDR traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 75,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,972. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Cloudera’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cloudera from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 112,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $2,054,379.52. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 42,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $806,194.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,253,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,784,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 842,166 shares of company stock valued at $13,154,449. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

