Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup downgraded Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of Trend Micro stock opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. Trend Micro has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $64.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.18 and its 200 day moving average is $57.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

