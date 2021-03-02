Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Given Market Perform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$0.25 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Trevali Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Trevali Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.21.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE TV opened at C$0.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$192.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.27.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.