Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Receives $21.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRIL shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bloom Burton cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

In other news, CFO James T. Parsons sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $134,293.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,293.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jan Skvarka sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,447.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,305 shares of company stock worth $565,954 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $854,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRIL traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 111,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,796. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.27.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

