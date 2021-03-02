Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trinity Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trinity Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $32.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -658.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.14 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 130,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 19,872 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 108,001 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 134.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 232,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

