TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,297 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 520.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 268,229 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 225,030 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,259,027 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $237,695,000 after purchasing an additional 224,268 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,541 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 138,848 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 35,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

In other TripAdvisor news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,040. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor stock opened at $49.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 1.48.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. Equities analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.