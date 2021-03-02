Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tronox from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of TROX opened at $18.08 on Friday. Tronox has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,455,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,764,000 after purchasing an additional 70,521 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in Tronox by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,164,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,029,000 after acquiring an additional 530,455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tronox by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 186,177 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at $2,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

