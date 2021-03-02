TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $294.02 million and approximately $81.19 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One TrueUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00059688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.00 or 0.00821841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00028991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00061574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00029626 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00046996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 294,007,231 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

TrueUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

