Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Insider Asher Bearman Sells 7,815 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Asher Bearman sold 7,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $754,225.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,022.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Asher Bearman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Tuesday, December 15th, Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $42,088.00.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $101.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.58. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.48 and a twelve month high of $126.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2,543.86 and a beta of 2.01.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $884,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Trupanion by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,217,000 after purchasing an additional 112,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.