Tudor Pickering Upgrades Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to “Hold”

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IMO. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 1.87. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. On average, analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,945,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 21,618 shares during the period. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

