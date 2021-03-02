Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Posts Earnings Results

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $121.22 on Tuesday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $141.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.05.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPTX. JMP Securities increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.88.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 25,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total value of $3,559,360.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,195 shares in the company, valued at $9,457,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yi Larson sold 15,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $1,941,081.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,785 shares of company stock valued at $12,674,834 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

