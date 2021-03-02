Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) Short Interest Update

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 174.7% from the January 28th total of 422,300 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Tuscan by 4.5% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,203,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Tuscan by 812.7% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 841,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 749,350 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Tuscan by 765.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 437,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 387,187 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tuscan in the third quarter valued at $4,085,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Tuscan in the fourth quarter valued at $3,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THCB stock opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. Tuscan has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

