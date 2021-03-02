Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $90.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.86.

TWTR opened at $77.63 on Friday. Twitter has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of -56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.00.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $335,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,835 shares of company stock worth $3,739,026. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 336,976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,026,000 after acquiring an additional 13,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

