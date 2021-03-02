Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,227 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 16,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 8,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $52,355.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $35,861.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,118.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,651 shares of company stock worth $562,099. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TWO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Barclays cut Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.64.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.75. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $14.58.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.