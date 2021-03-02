UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,911 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 78.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 3,230.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $30,794.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,792 shares in the company, valued at $665,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $37,157.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,265.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,964,595 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UMBF opened at $87.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.85. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

UMBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.