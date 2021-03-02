United American Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:UAPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United American Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:UAPC) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 347,200 shares, an increase of 8,580.0% from the January 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,501,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UAPC opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. United American Petroleum has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.12.

United American Petroleum Company Profile

United American Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns 100% working interests in the Marcee 1 Tract property that covers an area of approximately 112 acres located in Gonzalez County; and the Hector Lozano Tract, which covers an area of approximately 110 acres located in Texas.

