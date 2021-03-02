United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Raymond James

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Sunday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $7.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $302.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87. United Insurance has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $10.23.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.06). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Insurance will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. United Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

In other news, Director Michael Hogan bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $38,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,484.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Maroney bought 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $48,786.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,858.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,620 shares of company stock valued at $94,004 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in United Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Insurance by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 164,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in United Insurance by 199.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in United Insurance in the third quarter worth $331,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

