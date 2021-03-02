United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives $11.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on X shares. Argus lifted their price target on United States Steel from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get United States Steel alerts:

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 639,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,281,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $24.71.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United States Steel will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.