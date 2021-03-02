Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports.

UNIT stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.52. 25,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,438. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNIT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

