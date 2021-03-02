Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Mary E. Gross Sells 1,467 Shares

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $29,545.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,609.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of UNTY stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $211.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.42. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 25.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 34,503 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 273,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 39.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

