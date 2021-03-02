US Bancorp DE Buys 1,909 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 42.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,845. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.79.

AMH stock opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 113.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. On average, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

