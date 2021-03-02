US Bancorp DE Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 802,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 34,465 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 340,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OUT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

OUT opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -113.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

