US Bancorp DE Increases Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avangrid by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth about $4,500,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Avangrid by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Avangrid by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,318,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,148 shares in the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.19. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGR. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

