US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PLDT were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 3.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 592,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after buying an additional 21,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PLDT by 15.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 23,340 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PLDT by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 26,723 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in PLDT by 594.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 107,232 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PLDT by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PHI shares. Nomura upgraded PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PLDT from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PLDT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of PHI opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39. PLDT Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $35.49.

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

