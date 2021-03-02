US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $68.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.54. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

