US Bancorp DE Sells 482 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Silgan were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 27,668 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 41,674 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,777,000 after acquiring an additional 340,398 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLGN. Bank of America raised Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average is $36.77. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $40.44.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.