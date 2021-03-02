US Bancorp DE Sells 798 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,776,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after buying an additional 572,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after buying an additional 214,346 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 94,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 69,695 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000.

Shares of EWS opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $22.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average of $20.53.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

