USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Receives $14.00 Average PT from Brokerages

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 2,341 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $30,550.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack H. Brier purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Insiders have bought a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $57,200 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 320,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 120,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 25,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USAC traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.01. 386,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,456. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $16.45.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 86.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,000.00%.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

