Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VLEEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Valeo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73. Valeo has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

