Valor Token (VALOR) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and $207,626.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valor Token token can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Valor Token has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00059591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.57 or 0.00815668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00028854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00061521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00029689 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00047181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

VALOR is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc.

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Buying and Selling Valor Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

