Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 10,561 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,161,000 after acquiring an additional 292,388 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,215,000 after buying an additional 23,356 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,040,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,146,000 after buying an additional 307,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,812,000 after buying an additional 48,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 804,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,428,000 after buying an additional 74,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

RS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.14.

RS opened at $139.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $139.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,019 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,586. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.