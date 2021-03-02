Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires Shares of 278,532 Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 278,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,209,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,222,000 after buying an additional 73,626 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,536,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,304,000 after buying an additional 67,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 466.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 300,322 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,683,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 250,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 75,995 shares during the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRE opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.38 million, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $16.49.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACRE. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

